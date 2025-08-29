Student bodies protest against Naga 'atrocities' in Merapani, seek security & solution

Golaghat, August 29: Border tensions between Assam and Nagaland flared up once again as various organisations and political groups of Golaghat united on Friday to stage a three-hour sit-in protest at Merapani, opposing what they termed as repeated “aggressions and atrocities” by Naga groups along the inter-state boundary.

The latest unrest follows a controversial notification issued recently by 11 Naga village councils, prohibiting entry of Assamese people, livestock, and goods into Nagaland border areas and prescribing a fine of Rs 50,000 for violations. The order sparked anger among border residents and organisations, who viewed it as an attempt to intimidate Assamese villagers on their own soil.

The protest was spearheaded by organisations including the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Bir Lachit Sena, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, Nari Mukti Sangram Samiti, and the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Satra Parishad (AJYSP).

Protestors raised slogans demanding the recovery of Assam’s land allegedly occupied by Nagaland, the introduction of inter-state passes, and immediate security measures for Assamese villagers living in the conflict zone.

“We are sitting on a three-hour protest to demand protection of Assamese people’s rights. Since the 1960s, Nagaland has committed countless atrocities along the border, but no permanent solution has ever come, only politics. The recent notification by Naga councils threatens Assamese villagers with a Rs 50,000 fine if they cross into their traditional areas. The government must step in immediately; otherwise, we will be forced to intensify our democratic movement", a protestor said.

Another protestor highlighted the deteriorating security situation after the Uriamghat eviction.

“Atrocities have increased after the Uriamghat incident. We reject the diktats of Naga village councils. If they issue such notices, we too will take steps to defend ourselves. The government cannot remain a mute spectator. We demand that a permanent battalion camp be set up here to ensure the safety of our people", he said.

Leaders from Bir Lachit Sena raised sharp questions about the legitimacy of the Naga councils’ order.

“This so-called notification was not submitted to the border magistrate or CRPF in Assam, so it cannot be treated as an official government document. In Bhandari subdivision of Nagaland, there are no tourist spots to justify such restrictions - it is instead a hub of illegal drug trade. And how can they impose a Rs 50,000 fine even if cattle stray across the border? A cow does not understand borders. If that is the price of an animal, what value do they place on human lives?", the protestor from Bir Lachit Sena said.

Protestors collectively warned that if the Assam government and central authorities fail to act decisively, the agitation may escalate further.