Jorhat's Mariani on edge as locals report gunfire, demand action against Naga miscreants

Jorhat, Feb 4: Tensions flared along the Assam-Nagaland border in Jorhat’s Mariani on Tuesday after reports emerged of gunfire by alleged Naga miscreants, triggering panic among local residents.

Following complaints from villagers, a team from Deberapar Police Outpost and Mariani Police station reached Magrai Border Outpost (BOP) to assess the situation and launched an investigation.

According to locals, Naga miscreants fired bullets in an attempt to encroach upon their land, heightening fears of escalating border disputes.

Condemning the incident, a member of Sangrami Yuba Chatra Parishad expressed frustration with the Assam government’s handling of the issue.

“The Assam government is of no use, and today’s incident proves it. We strongly condemn this act by Naga miscreants and demand a concrete solution,” he said.

He further warned of protests if the situation remains volatile, stating, “If this continues, we will be forced to take to the streets against the government.”

This is not the first such incident in the region. Just four days ago, a similar situation unfolded at Gabhoru Hills in Mariani, where alleged Naga miscreants reportedly fired two bullets near a tea garden.

Forest officials launched an investigation but were unable to find any evidence during the initial probe.

Adding to the ongoing tensions, on January 20, a heated confrontation erupted in Jorhat's Seleng Hat area, where locals accused residents from neighbouring Nagaland of illegally encroaching on land.

Villagers claim that Naga settlers have cleared large portions of the Tiru Hills Reserve Forest in Mariani and continue to encroach upon nearby revenue villages while threatening locals with weapons.

The recurring border tensions have raised concerns among residents, who are demanding immediate government intervention to prevent further conflict and encroachment.