Bodo Sahitya Sabha session ends on high note despite late-night disruption

Bijni, Jan 11: The three-day 65th Bodo Sahitya Sabha concluded, on Sunday, at Thengphakhri fields in Borlaugao, under Chirang district, marking the end of one of the biggest literary and cultural gatherings of the Bodo community.

The final day began with a vibrant cultural procession that highlighted the rich and diverse heritage of the region.

The procession was inaugurated by Prashant Boro, Vice President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, and featured performances by Bodo cultural troupes, Bihu and Mising groups, as well as cultural teams from Bhutan, drawing large crowds.

The open session held later in the day was attended by several prominent leaders, including Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary, and Minister U G Brahma.

MP Jayanta Basumatary, ABSU president Dipen Boro, and leaders of various political parties and social organisations were also present.









Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was scheduled to attend the open session but could not be present due to the foundation laying ceremony of the Integrated Judicial Complex at Rangmahal North Guwahati.

Speaking at the open session, Mallabaruah said, “I am happy to attend the Bodo Sahitya Sabha on behalf of the Chief Minister. The Sabha has played a crucial role in preserving and promoting Bodo language, literature and culture. I wish the organisation continued success in the years ahead.”

BTC Chief Mohilary, while addressing the press, strongly condemned the recent alleged rape incident in Kokrajhar.

“I have come to know about the Kokrajhar incident. Every society has a few bad elements, and because of the actions of one or two individuals, an entire community should not be blamed. The authorities must identify the accused and ensure strict punishment,” he said.

The concluding day, however, came amid lingering concerns following an unruly incident that took place late Saturday night during the representative meeting of the session.

According to organisers, a group of miscreants allegedly entered the venue in an inebriated state, disrupted the proceedings, vandalised property, and forcibly took away microphones, forcing the meeting to be postponed.

Reacting to the incident, ABSU president Boro, said around 100–150 miscreants surrounded the venue around 1 am.

“They created chaos, assaulted some attendees and demanded that the meeting be stopped. Such unruly behaviour is unacceptable and has been strongly condemned by AABSU,” he said.

Despite the disruption, organisers said the overall session concluded peacefully, reaffirming the Bodo Sahitya Sabha’s longstanding role in the cultural, literary and social development of the Bodo community.