65th Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Chirang from Jan 9 with 500 stalls, global delegates

Bijni, Jan 8: The Bodo Sahitya Sabha is all set to hold its 65th session at the Thengphakhri fields in Borlaugao, under Chirang district, starting January 9.

According to the organising committee, preparations for the three-day session are nearing completion, with almost 90% of the arrangements already in place.

The venue is being transformed into a vibrant cultural hub, featuring around 500 stalls, including bookshops and exhibitions showcasing the rich literary heritage, traditional culture, indigenous crafts, and diverse food items of the Bodo community.

Organised with an estimated budget of nearly Rs 4 crore, The session is expected to draw wide participation from within and outside the country.

The highlight of the session will be the open meeting scheduled for January 11, which will be attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as the chief guest.

The open session is expected to witness large public participation and will underscore the cultural, literary, and social contributions of the Bodo community.

Delegates and representatives from Nepal, Japan and Bangladesh, along with attendees from various Northeastern states and West Bengal, are set to take part, lending the event an international and inter-regional character.

A member of the organising committee said that elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

“Nearly 90% of our preparations are complete. Food and accommodation arrangements have been finalised, exhibition stalls are ready, and we have received overwhelming support from people across sections. Various government departments have extended their cooperation, making this year’s session truly special,” the member said.

The committee member further noted that departments such as Tourism, Fisheries, and Agriculture are actively associating with the event, contributing to exhibitions and interactive displays.

Notably, Sarbeswar Basumatary, a Padma Shri awardee, will curate a special exhibit showcasing unique and innovative farming practices.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to directly interact with him and understand these sustainable agricultural methods,” the member added.

Organisers expressed confidence that the 65th session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha will not only celebrate Bodo literature and culture but also serve as a platform for cultural exchange, dialogue, and inclusive development.