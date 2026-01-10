CJI to lay foundation of Assam’s Rs 1,700-cr judicial city in Guwahati on Jan 11

Guwahati, Jan 10: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said Assam is set to witness a major transformation in its judicial infrastructure with the laying of the foundation stone of a modern judicial city at Rangmahal in North Guwahati.

Speaking to the press during a site visit ahead of Sunday’s bhumi pujan ceremony on Saturday, Sarma said the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, would lay the foundation stone.

“This is not merely about constructing a building. It is about creating judicial infrastructure for the next generation of Assam,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the project will be implemented in phases, with an initial investment of Rs 500 crore in the first phase, followed by an additional Rs 1,200 crore across the second and third phases.

“The judicial city will house the new Gauhati High Court complex, district courts, an auditorium and a state-of-the-art judicial library, all developed as part of a planned and integrated legal hub,” Sarma said.

Responding to concerns and protests over shifting court infrastructure, Sarma said issues related to connectivity raised by sections of lawyers and residents were being addressed alongside the development.

“Travelling from Bharalumukh to Rangmahal does not cost Rs 400–500. The expense is similar to what one already spends to reach the High Court today. One simply has to cross the Brahmaputra,” he said.

He also highlighted the role of alternative transport options, including the ropeway, which he said has already eased and shortened cross-river travel.

“Many critics have not even visited the site. They are unable to accept the scale of new development or the fact that the North Guwahati bridge is almost complete,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma said a dedicated approach road has already been constructed from the new bridge over the Brahmaputra to the judicial city, adding that several upcoming connectivity projects would significantly alter travel dynamics in the region.

“In the next 10 years, Guwahati will not remain the same. With projects like the Narengi–Kuruwa bridge, North Guwahati bridge, Palasbari–Sualkuchi bridge and others, this entire region will see rapid development,” Sarma said.

Highlighting North Guwahati’s emerging institutional profile, the Chief Minister pointed to the presence of IIT Guwahati and the upcoming law university, noting that such institutions have been welcomed due to better mobility and comparatively lower congestion than the city core.

“I firmly believe that once the North Guwahati bridge becomes fully operational, travel time from the city will actually be shorter than commuting within Guwahati itself,” he said.

Sarma said consultations were held with Bar Association representatives and High Court officials before finalising the project.

“They met me about three years ago, and I made it clear that we would not proceed unless the North Guwahati bridge was ready. Now, the bridge will open before February 20, and therefore the work can begin,” he said.

Looking ahead, Sarma outlined a broader vision for urban mobility. “If I remain Chief Minister for another 10 years, there will be a metro line along these routes and a comprehensive ring road system,” he said, reiterating that Rangmahal is envisioned as a future administrative and judicial hub for Assam.