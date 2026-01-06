Gauhati HC relocation row: Lawyers protest Amingaon shift, demolition plan

Guwahati, Jan 6: Opposition to the proposed relocation of the Gauhati High Court to Amingaon intensified on Tuesday as a section of advocates under the Lawyers’ Association, Guwahati, began an indefinite sit-in protest at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court premises.

The protest is directed against the state government’s decision to shift the High Court complex from its present location in Guwahati to Rangmahal in Amingaon, in North Guwahati.

Protesters said the move would cause serious inconvenience to advocates, litigants, court staff and the general public, and could adversely affect access to justice.

They also questioned the manner in which the decision was taken, alleging a lack of transparency and consultation with key stakeholders.

According to the lawyers’ body, the existing High Court complex is deeply integrated with the city’s legal, administrative and public framework, and relocating it without adequate infrastructure and planning would disrupt the justice delivery system.

President of the association, advocate Pradip Konwar, speaking on the sidelines of the protest, said the agitation is also aimed at opposing the proposed demolition of the existing court building.

“The present court building is set to be demolished, and that is why we are protesting. We have been told we will be temporarily shifted, but no concrete decision has been communicated on where we will be relocated. Adequate land, rooms and space must be provided for all lawyers, computer assistants and staff. The court stands on government-allotted land, and no notice was issued by the government before deciding to demolish it,” Konwar said.

The protesters maintained that any temporary or permanent relocation must ensure sufficient infrastructure, including chambers, courtrooms and support facilities, to accommodate the large number of lawyers and legal staff associated with the court.

Reiterating their demand that the Gauhati High Court continue to function from its existing location, the lawyers urged the government to hold meaningful consultations with all stakeholders before proceeding with any demolition or relocation plan.

They also alleged that despite the protest continuing for several days, their concerns have not been adequately addressed, leaving them with no option but to intensify the agitation.

The protest comes days after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the bhumi pujan for the proposed new High Court complex at Amingaon is scheduled to be held on January 11.