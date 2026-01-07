Gauhati High Court shift: A move where justice, heritage & growth collide

At the heart of Guwahati, the white dome façade of the Gauhati High Court near Dighalipukhuri has long stood as more than a seat of justice.

For generations of lawyers, litigants and court staff, it has been a living institution crowded and imperfect, yet deeply woven into the rhythm of the city.

Today, as plans gather momentum to relocate the court to Rangmahal in Amingaon, that rhythm is being questioned, reimagined and fiercely debated.

While some see the move as a long-overdue infrastructure upgrade, others fear it could disrupt access to justice, livelihoods and the city’s legal ecosystem. For court staff grappling daily with space constraints, the idea of a new complex offers relief.

A staffer at the High Court describes a working environment strained beyond capacity.

Files spill over cramped cabins, tables barely have room to function, and privacy is a luxury few enjoy. “A new complex at Amingaon would mean better cabins, more space and an improved working environment,” he said.

“Better surroundings and a change of environment can actually motivate people to work better”, he added.

Yet, beyond the walls of the courtrooms, the reaction is far less optimistic.

For many advocates, particularly those balancing professional and personal responsibilities, the move feels less like progress and more like displacement.

Bar Association member Prapti Gogoi voices a concern echoed by many working parents.

“Amingaon is effectively the outskirts. A commute that long will consume the entire day. We already juggle court work with school drop-offs and pick-ups. If the court shifts that far, managing both will become extremely difficult,” she said.

What’s troubling the legal fraternity most, however, is not just the distance but the manner in which the decision appears to have unfolded.

Apurba Kumar Sharma, general secretary of the Lawyers’ Association, Guwahati, says lawyers have been left in the dark. He criticised what he described as a one-sided process.

“We have not been given any clear directive. We are told to temporarily settle near the BSNL office campus, without knowing what space or facilities will be provided later. Is this the respect the legal community deserves?” he asked.

Sharma also raised concerns over the fate of the existing High Court building.

“This is a heritage structure. Many eminent lawmakers and judges have worked here. We are deeply disturbed by talk of demolishing it. Development should not mean erasing history,” he said, urging the government to preserve the building even if the court eventually relocates.

Adding to the unease are allegations that files are being shifted quietly, away from public scrutiny.

“Documents are moved at night, under the cover of darkness. Everything is happening without transparency,” one lawyer remarked, reinforcing fears of a process unfolding without transparency or dialogue.

These concerns erupted into open protest on January 6, when advocates under the Lawyers’ Association, Guwahati, staged a sit-in at the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court premises.

The protest was directed against both the proposed permanent relocation of the High Court to Amingaon and the temporary shifting of court facilities without adequate planning.

Protesters warned that relocating such a central institution without full infrastructure in place could severely disrupt access to justice for litigants across the state.

Lawyers’ Association president Pradip Konwar said the agitation was also about safeguarding institutional dignity.

“We have been told the shift is temporary, but no concrete plan has been shared. Adequate land, chambers, courtrooms and facilities must be ensured for lawyers, computer assistants and staff. The court stands on government-allotted land, yet no notice was issued before deciding on demolition,” he said.

The scale of opposition became unmistakable on December 12, when the Gauhati High Court Bar Association conducted a referendum on the proposed move to North Guwahati.

Of the 1,358 votes cast, an overwhelming 1,164 opposed the shift, while only 154 supported it. Twenty-seven votes were marked NOTA and 13 were cancelled, according to Returning Officer Parag Jyoti Saikia. For many, the referendum was not merely a vote against relocation, but a plea to be heard.

Despite this resistance, the state government has pressed ahead, acquiring around 100 bighas of land in North Guwahati for the new judicial complex. The debate intensified further after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on November 9 that the Chief Justice of India is likely to lay the foundation stone for the new Gauhati High Court complex at Rangmahal in January 2026.

An official invitation issued by the High Court now confirms that the foundation stone of the Integrated Judicial Court Complex will be laid on January 11, 2026, at 11.30 am, at Rangmahal, North Guwahati.

The ceremony will be led by Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, in the presence of senior Supreme Court judges, the Chief Minister of Assam, and the full bench of the Gauhati High Court.

With 129 bighas (over 42.5 acres) of land already acquired, the Chief Minister has been reiterating that the project would be a grand one.

“I feel there is no other high court in India situated on such a large plot of land. It is going to be a big and beautiful project for Assam," Sarma had previously said.

The scale of preparation for the event underscores how firmly the project has entered the implementation stage.

An internal order directed to officers and staff of the Gauhati High Court, have duties assigned across January 10, 11 and 12 in connection with the ceremony.

The duty allotment order details an elaborate administrative mobilisation with control rooms, protocol teams, security coordination with state agencies, IT and technical teams, transport units and monitoring officers deployed across venues including Rangmahal, Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati Railway Station and Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Registrars, joint registrars, judicial assistants, translators, technical staff and Grade-IV employees have been placed on mandatory duty.

The proposed relocation has thus become a mirror reflecting larger questions about development without displacement and progress that respects both people and the past.

As Assam weighs the promise of a modern judicial complex, the future of the Gauhati High Court remains suspended waiting for a resolution that delivers justice for all.