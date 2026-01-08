A new judicial hub across the Brahmaputra, and the questions it raises

The Government of Assam has finally decided to proceed with the foundation stone–laying ceremony of the Integrated Judicial Court Complex at Rang Mahal, North Guwahati, scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026, by Justice Surya Kant, the Chief Justice of India.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in the State’s judicial infrastructure development. However, the decision has not been free from controversy, as it has been taken despite strong protests and objections raised by the Gauhati High Court Bar Association and other associations.

The issue of shifting or establishing major judicial institutions away from Guwahati to North Guwahati has been under discussion for several years.

While the State government and administrative authorities project the move as a step towards modernization and decentralization, a large section of the legal fraternity views it with concern, fearing adverse consequences for litigants, lawyers, and the justice delivery system at large.

Guwahati has historically been the judicial nerve centre of Assam, housing the Gauhati High Court, district courts, tribunals, and allied legal institutions. Rapid urbanisation, population growth, and increased litigation have placed enormous pressure on existing court infrastructure.

Citing space constraints, traffic congestion, and future expansion needs, the government proposed the establishment of an Integrated Judicial Court Complex at Rang Mahal, North Guwahati, across the Brahmaputra River.

Despite repeated representations, resolutions, and protest programmes by the Gauhati High Court Bar Association and other associations opposing the location, the government has chosen to go ahead with the foundation stone–laying ceremony.

This has intensified debate within legal and civil society circles regarding whether the move truly serves the cause of justice.

Advantages of Shifting Judicial Infrastructure to North Guwahati

One of the most cited advantages of North Guwahati is the availability of vast, relatively unencumbered land parcels.

Unlike central Guwahati, where land acquisition is expensive and complex, Rang Mahal offers scope for a planned judicial complex with court buildings, chambers, parking, record rooms, mediation centres, and residential quarters.

The proposed Integrated Judicial Court Complex is expected to be developed with modern amenities, digital courtrooms, improved security, and eco-friendly designs, which could enhance efficiency and improve working conditions for judges, staff, and advocates.

Guwahati faces severe traffic congestion during court hours, and shifting part of the judicial load may reduce pressure on city roads and public utilities.

Establishing major institutions in North Guwahati could stimulate economic and infrastructural development in the region, improving roads, public transport, healthcare, and commercial activity, thereby promoting balanced growth across the Brahmaputra.

From a long-term perspective, the move is projected as a forward-looking decision accommodating future growth in litigation and population.

Disadvantages and Concerns

The most serious concern relates to accessibility. North Guwahati is separated from Guwahati by the Brahmaputra River, and dependence on bridges and ferry services poses challenges, particularly during peak hours, floods, or emergencies.

Litigants from rural areas, elderly persons, women, and economically weaker sections may face hardship. Shifting courts would increase travel time and costs.

Lawyers may need to maintain offices at multiple locations, while litigants may incur additional expenses for transport, accommodation, and repeated visits, making justice more costly.

Guwahati presently functions as an integrated legal ecosystem, with courts, lawyers’ chambers, government offices, forensic facilities, and tribunals located nearby.

Shifting courts risks fragmenting this ecosystem and causing delays.

Critics also point out that North Guwahati presently lacks adequate supporting infrastructure such as hospitals, libraries, hostels, public transport, and commercial services required to sustain a large judicial population.

A major grievance of Bar Associations is the lack of adequate consultation with stakeholders. Proceeding with the foundation stone–laying despite organised protests is viewed as undermining democratic dialogue.

Additionally, Assam’s vulnerability to floods and seismic activity raises concerns regarding disaster preparedness and continuity of court functioning.

While infrastructure development and modernization of courts are undeniably necessary, the success of such initiatives depends on accessibility, inclusiveness, and consensus.

The foundation stone–laying by the Chief Justice of India symbolizes the importance attached to judicial infrastructure, but it also places greater responsibility on the State to address stakeholder concerns sincerely.

A phased approach, improved transport connectivity, and comprehensive consultation could mitigate many apprehensions. Justice must be efficient, modern, accessible, and people-centric.

Measures to Address Concerns

For the successful functioning of the Integrated Judicial Court Complex, the interests and professional needs of advocates must be addressed. Suggested measures include:

Advocates’ Chambers and Bar Facilities: Construction of adequate and affordable chambers, Bar rooms, conference halls, and dedicated spaces for women, senior, and young advocates.

Transport Facilities: Dedicated shuttle services between Guwahati and North Guwahati, along with subsidised or free transport passes.

Housing and Accommodation: Advocates’ residential complexes, hostels, guest houses, and preferential access to government housing schemes.

Financial and Professional Support: Travel or transition allowances, expansion of Advocates’ Welfare Fund benefits, and subsidised canteens and essential services.

Digital and Technological Facilities: E-libraries, digital research centres, and training programmes.

Phased and Consultative Implementation: Gradual shifting, regular consultation meetings, and formation of a Joint Coordination Committee.

Health, Safety, and Welfare Facilities: Primary health centres, medical rooms, and crèche facilities.

Support for Young Advocates: Subsidised chambers, welfare schemes, skill development, and mentorship programmes.

Recognition of Bar Associations: Permanent office space, financial assistance for Bar activities, and involvement in facility management.

Grievance Redressal: A dedicated grievance redressal cell and periodic review meetings.

Considering all these aspects, the decision to lay the foundation stone of the Integrated Judicial Court Complex at Rang Mahal, North Guwahati, on January 11, 2026, stands at the intersection of development and dissent.

While the project promises long-term infrastructural benefits, the immediate concerns raised by the Gauhati High Court Bar Association and other associations cannot be ignored.

The true test of this initiative will lie in whether it strengthens the justice delivery system without placing additional burdens on those it is meant to serve.