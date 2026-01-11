Kokrajhar shuts down in 12-hour bandh after alleged rape sparks outrage

Kokrajhar, Jan 11: A 12-hour bandh called on Sunday brought normal life to a near standstill across Assam’s Kokrajhar district, as widespread public anger erupted over the alleged rape of a mentally challenged woman.

The shutdown, enforced from 6 am by the Kokrajhar District Committee of the World Hindu Federation, saw shops, markets and business establishments remain closed, while public transport stayed largely off the roads.

Streets across Kokrajhar town and adjoining areas wore a deserted look through the day.

Educational institutions and private offices were also affected, with only a handful of private vehicles seen plying.

Essential services, including medical facilities, however, were exempted and continued to function during the bandh hours.

Anticipating law and order challenges, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Police and security personnel were deployed in strength at key locations, marketplaces and other sensitive points to ensure the protest remained peaceful.

Senior district officials are closely monitoring the situation, coordinating with law enforcement agencies to prevent any untoward incidents.

The administration also issued public advisory urging residents not to fall prey to rumours or unverified messages circulating on social media.

Calling for calm and restraint, the appeal warned that rumour-mongering would invite strict legal action and urged citizens to report misleading information to the district control room.

Authorities confirmed that the bandh passed off peacefully till the filing of this report, with no incidents of violence reported.

The shutdown followed a wave of public outrage on Saturday after the alleged sexual assault of a mentally challenged woman in the Patharghat area of the district.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9.30 am, triggering protests that included the temporary blockade of the Kokrajhar–Bilasipara road, as demonstrators demanded swift action and exemplary punishment for the accused.

Police said the accused, identified as Rafikul Islam, a labourer from Chapar in Dhubri district working at a construction site in Patharghat, was arrested shortly after the incident.

Preliminary findings indicate that the orphaned woman was allegedly lured into a shed and assaulted.

Authorities said further investigation is underway, including the recording of the victim’s statement and completion of medical and legal procedures.

Police have reiterated appeals for public cooperation, assuring that the case is being pursued with seriousness and that the law will take its course.