Outrage in Kokrajhar after alleged rape of mentally challenged woman, accused held

Kokrajhar, Jan 10: A wave of public outrage swept Kokrajhar, on Saturday, after the alleged rape of a mentally challenged woman in the Patharghat area, prompting protests and a road blockade near the Sadar police station.

The incident reportedly took place around 9.30 am, following which demonstrators blocked the Kokrajhar–Bilasipara road, demanding strict punishment for the accused and swift action by the authorities.

Police said the accused, Rafikul Islam, a labourer from Chapar in Dhubri district working at a construction site in Patharghat, was arrested shortly after the incident.

According to preliminary findings, the woman, who is orphaned, was allegedly lured into a shed by the accused and assaulted.

Protesters claimed the victim narrated the incident to her sister-in-law, after which the matter came to light.

“The girl was on her way when the accused dragged her and the incident occurred. The victim then told her sister-in law and later we found out about the case,” said one protester.

Some members of the crowd also alleged that locals initially apprehended and assaulted the accused before police intervened and took him into custody.

As the protest gathered momentum, anger spilled onto the streets, with demonstrators expressing deep concern over women’s safety and accusing law enforcement of failing to prevent such crimes.

Tensions escalated when a section of protesters demanded that the accused be handed over to the public instead of being dealt with through legal procedures.

"How come a Muslim person in Kokrajhar can do such thing that too the girl is mentally challenged. The Bangladeshis are coming here doing such stuff, we want the rapist,” said a local.

Police officials, however, said the situation was brought under control and assured that the case is being handled strictly under the law.

Senior officers were deployed at the protest site to disperse the crowd and restore traffic movement.

Authorities said further investigation is underway, including recording the victim’s statement and completing medical and legal formalities, while appealing to the public to maintain calm and allow the law to take its course.

The incident has once again brought the spotlight on women’s safety and the protection of vulnerable persons in the region, even as residents await decisive legal action in the case.