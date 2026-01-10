Bodo Sahitya Sabha flags ST inclusion issue, plans debate at delegates’ session

Bijni, Jan 10: The 65th annual session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha continued for the second day on Saturday in Bijni, Chirang, with wide-ranging discussions centred on Bodo identity, language, education and land rights, underlining the organisation’s role as a key voice of the community.

Addressing the press on the sidelines of the session, Sabha secretary Dr Surath Narzary described the Bodo Sahitya Sabha as a unifying platform cutting across social sections, functioning as a guardian body for the Bodo community, its language and Bodo-medium education.

He said the Sabha has consistently intervened on crucial issues affecting education, including the condition of Bodo-medium schools, provincialisation of institutions, the prevalence of single-teacher schools, textbook shortages, and the broader challenge of ensuring quality education.

Dr Narzary also flagged concerns surrounding the proposed inclusion of six communities in the Scheduled Tribe list, stating that the matter was placed before the representatives’ meeting to assess its possible implications for the Bodo community.

“A proposal was introduced to examine the challenges and consequences this could have. The issue will be discussed in detail during the delegates’ session,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bodo Sahitya Sabha general secretary Nilkantha Goyary clarified that the Sabha has not demanded Scheduled Tribe status for the six communities, seeking to dispel speculation surrounding the organisation’s position.

Both leaders underscored the sensitivity of land-related issues in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) areas, asserting that neither the state government nor the BTC administration can take decisions unilaterally without consulting Bodo organisations.

“We will deliberate on this in the delegates’ meeting. We are closely watching the government’s actions and are clear that Bodo land cannot be taken without consultation. Decisions on land, who it can be allotted to and who it cannot, must involve Bodo organisations,” Dr Narzary said, adding that firm decisions would be taken in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, Sabha president Dr Narzary hoisted the organisation’s flag, delivered his presidential address and took the salute at a ceremonial march-past by students, marking the formal proceedings of the session.

The Sabha also conferred awards on 11 individuals across various categories at the event. Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi awardees were also felicitated on the occasion.

Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and Minister Urkhao Goura Brahma attended the programme. Addressing the gathering, the minister urged the Sabha to ensure that smaller communities and ethnic groups are carried along in its initiatives.

Vice-president Sitaram Basumatary led the Shaheed Shraddhanjali, paying homage to martyrs, while another vice-president, Prasanta Boro, offered tributes to deceased office-bearers of the Sabha.

The annual session continues to serve as a crucial forum for articulating the community’s concerns, with key resolutions expected to emerge from the delegates’ discussions in the coming days.