Bhutan Queen Mother to receive UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar, Jan 29: Her Majesty Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, Queen Mother of Bhutan, has been named the recipient of the 22nd Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award, 2025, by the Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT), in recognition of her lifelong commitment to humanitarian service.

Making the announcement on Wednesday evening, Dr Bishnu Prasad Brahma, Power of Attorney of the Upendra Nath Brahma Trust, said the award ceremony will be held on February 3 at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium of Bodoland University in Kokrajhar.

“Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will attend the event as the chief guest, while Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary will be present as a special guest,” he said.

Instituted in 2004 in memory of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, the revered leader and ideologue of the Bodo movement, the Soldier of Humanity Award honours individuals who have made outstanding contributions to humanity, peace and social upliftment.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, along with a citation and a memento.

Her Majesty Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck is widely respected for her pioneering humanitarian initiatives in Bhutan.

As the founding president of the Tarayana Foundation, she has played a transformative role in rural development, poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment and the preservation of Bhutan’s cultural heritage.

Her work has significantly improved the lives of marginalised and remote communities, earning her national and international recognition.

The Trust noted that the selection of the Queen Mother reflects the universal ideals championed by Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and reinforces the spirit of compassion, inclusivity and cross-border goodwill.

This also marks the second consecutive year that a foreign national has been chosen for the award. In 2024, the award was conferred upon Padmashree Anuradha Koirala, a globally acclaimed social activist and founder of Maiti Nepal

The announcement comes at a time when India–Bhutan relations are witnessing renewed momentum in connectivity and infrastructure.

A proposed 69-km railway line between Kokrajhar and Gelephu is expected to become the first-ever rail link between the two countries, significantly boosting people-to-people contact, trade and regional cooperation.