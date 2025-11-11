India–Bhutan rail links, Mindfulness city, energy push to boost ties: PM in Thimphu

Thimphu, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, said India and Bhutan are connected “not just by borders, but by shared cultures”, as he announced new initiatives to strengthen connectivity and energy cooperation between the two neighbours.

Speaking at the Changlimethang Stadium in Thimphu to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan’s former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Modi said two major railway projects will soon connect Bhutan to India’s extensive rail network.

“Connectivity creates opportunity, and opportunity creates prosperity. With this goal in mind, a decision has been made to connect the cities of Gelephu and Samtse to India’s vast rail network in the near future,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the new links, Kokrajhar–Gelephu and Banarhat–Samtse, will open up Bhutan’s first-ever railway connectivity, easing trade and travel between the two countries.

Announced by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in September, the projects, worth Rs 4,033 crore, will be fully funded by the Government of India.

The new links will connect Bhutan to Bongaigaon, one of Assam’s key industrial hubs, and to West Bengal, opening new avenues for trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

“This will provide Bhutanese farmers and industries easier access to India’s vast market,” Modi said.

Modi also reaffirmed India’s commitment to supporting Bhutan’s Gelephu Mindfulness City, a dream project of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck aimed at promoting sustainable growth.

“India will also build an immigration checkpoint near Gelephu to facilitate visitors and investors,” he added.

Turning to energy cooperation, Modi said India-Bhutan relations are “rapidly progressing on border infrastructure and energy partnership”, recalling that the foundation of the two countries’ famed hydropower collaboration was laid during the reign of the former King.

He also added that the new 1,000-MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project will boost Bhutan’s hydropower capacity by 40%, noting that the Himalayan nation already generates 100% of its electricity from renewable sources.

“Our partnership is not limited to hydroelectricity alone. We are now taking major steps together in solar energy. Important agreements related to this have also been signed today,” Modi added.

Modi said India’s assistance to Bhutan extends to all sectors, noting New Delhi’s Rs 10,000 crore contribution to Bhutan’s current Five-Year Plan announced last year.

Earlier in June, an 11-member delegation from Bhutan met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

Sarma had reaffirmed Assam’s support, saying the state’s development goals were aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s regional vision.

With new railway lines, energy projects, and cross-border infrastructure on the horizon, India and Bhutan appear poised to deepen their partnership.

