Assam eyes big gains as Bhutan green lights use of its water resources

Guwahati, Jan 1: Assam and Bhutan are poised to enhance their engagement in 2025, with new infrastructural projects set to deepen ties between the state and the Himalayan kingdom. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, announced that Assam has received the green light to utilise Bhutan's water resources for electricity generation and irrigation projects.

Sharing insights from his recent visit to Bhutan, Sarma revealed that King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck had assured full cooperation in such ventures.

“His Majesty has assured me that Assam can undertake any water supply projects, including irrigation and electricity generation, using Bhutan’s water. I see immense potential for partnership between Bhutan and Assam in the days ahead,” he said.

Describing the visit as a landmark moment, Sarma highlighted Bhutan’s interest in expanding trade routes and fostering collaboration.

“Currently, Bhutan exports its commodities through Jogighopa (Bongaigaon district). They are now exploring other options such as Golakganj (Dhubri district). Bhutan is looking at Assam as a green hub for development. This visit, supported by External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, has laid a 30-year vision for Assam-Bhutan cooperation,” Sarma added.

Infrastructure to boost connectivity

Highlighting key infrastructural developments, Sarma expressed optimism about enhanced connectivity between Assam and Bhutan. “I’m hopeful the Government of India will soon announce a railway line from Guwahati to Gelephu. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to visit on January 3 to provide updates on this project,” he said.

Sarma also announced progress on other projects, including a six-lane highway between Bongaigaon and Gelephu and the inauguration of Guwahati’s new airport in July, which will rival Bhutan’s Gelephu airport in quality.

Bhutan’s Vision for Gelephu & Assam

The Chief Minister also noted Bhutan’s focus on the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and its potential benefits for Assam. Gelephu, a Special Administrative Region envisioned by King Jigme, combines economic growth with mindfulness, sustainability, and holistic living.

“His Majesty envisions Assam as a complementary market to Gelephu. While Gelephu offers luxurious living, investments can flow into Assam. We do not aim to compete with Gelephu but to complement it. Residents can enjoy the wellness and serenity of Gelephu while investing in places like Kokrajhar, Chirang, and Bongaigaon,” Sarma explained.

The Chief Minister reiterated Assam’s commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership with Bhutan, aiming to strengthen economic ties while respecting the Himalayan country’s unique developmental vision.