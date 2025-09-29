India funds Kokrajhar–Gelephu line, bringing Bhutan onto national railway network

New Delhi, Sept 29: India and Bhutan are set to be connected by rail for the first time, with two railway projects worth Rs 4,033 crore fully funded by the Centre.

The announcement was made by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday, marking a historic moment in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ambitious India-Bhutan Railway Project will link Bhutan’s Gelephu and Samtse towns to India’s vast railway network.

The Kokrajhar–Gelephu line will connect Bhutan to Bongaigaon, one of India’s major industrial hubs, while the Banarhat–Samtse line will strengthen ties with West Bengal. Together, these projects will provide Bhutan its first-ever rail connectivity, opening new avenues for economic growth, trade, and cultural exchange.

“The Kokrajhar–Gelephu line connects to Bongaigaon, a major industrial hub in India. By constructing approximately 70 km of new track, Bhutan gains access to 150,000 km of India’s railway network. This demonstrates the significant advantage of the network effect,” said Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The total length of the project will be about 90 km, with 89 kilometres of new railway track created. Out of this, the 16-km Banarhat–Samtse stretch will directly link West Bengal to Bhutan’s Samtse, an industrial city, while Gelephu, being developed as a “mindfulness city”, will be connected to Kokrajhar in Assam.

Highlighting the project’s significance, Vaishnaw added, “India is Bhutan’s largest trading partner, and most of its exempt trade is conducted through Indian ports. Seamless railway connectivity will be crucial for Bhutan’s economy to integrate with the global network.”

The foundation for the project was laid during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhutan in March 2024, when both nations agreed to establish two rail links—Kokrajhar–Gelephu and Banarhat–Samtse.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscored the larger vision behind the initiative, describing India-Bhutan ties as “a relationship of exceptional trust, mutual respect, and understanding.”

He added, “The Government of India has been Bhutan’s largest provider of developmental assistance and has played a vital role in its modernisation, especially in infrastructure and economic development.”

He further noted India’s enhanced commitment to Bhutan’s growth.

“For the 13th Five-Year Plan of Bhutan (2024–2029), the Government of India has committed support of Rs 10,000 crore, double the amount allocated under the 12th Plan. This includes project-wide assistance, high-impact community projects, economic stimulus, and program grants", Misri said.

- With inputs from news agencies