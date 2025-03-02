Bhutan's railway dream takes shape with Kokrajhar-Gelephu line

Guwahati, Mar 2: Land-locked Himalayan nation, is set to receive its first railway link as Indian Railways finalises the detailed project report (DPR) for a new track connecting Assam's Kokrajhar to Gelephu. A spokesperson for the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) confirmed on Saturday that the final location survey has been completed, and the DPR is now awaiting approval.

The proposed railway line will span 69.04 km, linking Kokrajhar station in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan at an estimated cost of ₹3,500 crore. The project includes the construction of six new stations—Balajan, Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri, and Gelephu. Additionally, the infrastructure plan features two key bridges, 29 major bridges, 65 minor bridges, one road overbridge, 39 road underbridges, and two viaducts measuring 11 meters in length.

"The final location survey has been successfully completed and the DPR has been sub- mitted for further approval and necessary directives," the spokesperson said.

"The proposed railway line will significantly strengthen Indo-Bhutan relations by enhancing trade, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two nations. It will also improve connectivity, providing Bhutan with its first-ever railway link, facilitating seamless transportation," he said.

The railway line will position the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) as a trade and transit hub, benefiting local businesses and communities.

The spokesperson further said that the proposed railway line is in keeping with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Act East Policy' and 'Neighbour- hood First Policy.’





With inputs from agency



