PM Modi likely to visit Chirang in January, says BTC chief Mohilary

Chirang, Dec 17: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary, on Wednesday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Chirang in January, even as he highlighted major railway infrastructure projects sanctioned by the Centre across the Bodoland region.

Speaking to the press, Mohilary said the proposed prime ministerial visit would further boost development initiatives in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), with the BTC extending full cooperation for the programme.

“The Prime Minister is likely to visit Chirang in January. The BTC will extend all possible support to ensure the programme is conducted smoothly,” Mohilary said.

Highlighting railway expansion as a key area of development, the BTC chief said the Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway line has already been sanctioned as a Government of India project, calling it a significant step for regional connectivity and economic growth.

“The Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway track has been sanctioned by the Centre. This is a major achievement for the region,” he said.

Mohilary also recalled that soon after the present government came to power, proposals were submitted for railway tracks and related facilities in several areas of Assam, including Pathsala, Nanglam, Rangia, and Sangdruk Jonkar.

He said these proposals have now received approval, which he described as a "positive outcome" of coordinated efforts between the state and the Centre.

“When we formed the BTC government, we had submitted proposals for railway tracks and facilities in places like Pathsala, Nanglam, Rangia and Sangdruk Jonkar. These projects have now been sanctioned, which is a good sign for overall development,” Mohilary said.