BPF signals NDA tie-up for 2026 Assam polls; aims to contest at least 15 seats

Kokrajhar, Dec 3: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) supremo and BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary, on Wednesday, announced that the party will hold a massive public gathering on December 5, aiming to connect with all communities and present its message of “peace, unity and development.”

Speaking after the final day of the BTC Winter Session, Mohilary said the event, which is expected to draw around 50,000 people, will mark the beginning of the party’s roadmap for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

“The 2026 elections are approaching, and as a new government, want to speak to BTC citizens about the work we will do. We want to deliver a message of shanti, unity and development,” he said.

Mohilary also confirmed ongoing talks on fighting the 2026 elections jointly with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“There are talks to contest with the NDA. We are inviting BJP workers to the mass gathering. If they attend, we have no objection; they will surely come,” he said.

On seat-sharing for the 2026 showdown, the BTC chief said discussions have not begun. With the NDA currently holding 75 seats in Assam, Mohilary suggested that distribution will be negotiated later.

“The BPF plans to contest at least 15 seats, possibly more depending on internal decisions,” he added.

Mohilary asserted that the BPF-led BTC government is committed to fulfilling all poll promises made during the council election.

“Our preparation is good. We stand firm on all the promises, be it giving land pattas or other commitments,” he said.

He revealed that the upcoming BTC budget will include Rs 50 crore for poor families and Rs 50 crore for self-help groups (SHGs), signalling a push toward strengthening welfare and rural livelihoods.

Mohilary also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the region in January, during which he is expected to lay the foundation stone for the Kokrajhar–Gelephu rail line.

He also added that earlier proposals included the National Highway project, the Kokrajhar–Gelephu railway and the Pathsala–Nanglam railway.