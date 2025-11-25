NDA to sweep 2026 polls; 2 BJP members to join BTC executive council: Hagrama

Kokrajhar, Nov 25: Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief and BPF president Hagrama Mohilary, on Tuesday, said he is confident that the NDA would return to power in Assam with a sweeping majority in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking at the foundation stone–laying ceremony for the administrative building and hostel of the new Government Nursing College at Beshorgaon in Kokrajhar, Mohilary claimed, “In 2026 elections, the NDA alliance will form government in Assam with 100% votes.”

He said several seats currently held by the Congress in Lower Assam were likely to shift to the BJP and its allies.

Mohilary also indicated that political changes were underway within the Bodoland Territorial Council.

“Two BJP members will soon be appointed as Executive Members and one as Deputy Speaker,” he said, adding that six representatives from six tribal communities would also be nominated to the council.

Reiterating his long-held position on granting Scheduled Tribe status to six communities in Assam, the BPF chief said the BTC had already conveyed its stand to both the Centre and the state government.

“We are clear that we have no issue over providing ST status to the six communities. We have already submitted the NOC to both the Centre and the Assam government,” he said. However, he stressed that the interests of existing Scheduled Tribe groups must not be harmed.

Mohilary also welcomed the state cabinet’s decision to exempt Sixth Schedule autonomous council areas, BTC, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, from the proposed prohibition on multiple marriages under the Assam Polygamy Act.

While avoiding a moral judgment on the issue, he said, “There is no wrong or right in the government’s decision. Since the decision has been taken, we should respect it.”

On the nursing college project, the BPF chief said the new facilities would help create a better academic environment.

“The infrastructure had remained abandoned for many years. Now that it has been turned into a full-fledged nursing college, I am very happy,” he said.

He assured that the BTC would extend support to improve infrastructure and resources.

“There should not be any scarcity in education facilities. We will work to solve the issues faced by students and teachers,” Mohilary added.