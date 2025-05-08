Assam records 79.23% voter turnout in peaceful final phase of Panchayat polls

Guwahati, May 8: The second and final phase of the panchayat elections in Assam concluded on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 79.23%, the Assam State Election Commission said in a statement issued on Thursday.

A statement by the Assam State Election Commission after the conclusion of Phase 2 of Panchayat Polls (AT Photo)

Polling took place across 13 districts -Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Darrang.

According to officials, voting was held at 12,130 polling stations from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. The total number of registered voters for this phase stood at 91,31,127, including 46,30,924 males, 44,99,952 females and 251 others. A total of 29,608 candidates contested the polls.

The constituencies up for election included 181 Zila Parishad (ZP) seats, 87 Anchalik Parishad (AP) constituencies, and 10,530 Gaon Panchayat (GP) wards.

Notably, 1,289 candidates were elected unopposed, including 21 ZP members, 151 AP members and 1,117 GP ward members.

Campaigning for the second phase ended on Monday. The first phase of polling, held on May 2, covered 14 districts including Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi. The turnout in that phase was approximately 70.19%, according to reports from district commissioners.

The counting of votes for both phases will take place on May 11.