Panchayat elections: 43 stations to go for repoll; 70.19% voter turnout in Phase 1

Guwahati, May 3: Following the conclusion of the first phase of Panchayat polls on Friday, the Assam State Election Commission announced that repoll will be conducted in 43 polling stations in the districts of Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, and Majuli.

Notably, repoll will be held for 31 polling stations of Hailakandi, 8 polling stations for Sribhumi, 2 polling stations for Lakhimpur, and 1 each for Golaghat and Majuli.

A press release from the State Election Commission read that the poll was conducted peacefully, except a few untoward incidents at some polling stations.

“Except a few polling stations where untoward incidents took place, the 1st Phase Panchayat Election, 2025 completed peacefully,” the press release read.

It further read, “Fresh poll (Re-poll) will be held in 43 polling stations of the following districts – Hailakandi 31 nos., Sribhumi – 8 nos., Lakhimpur – 2 nos., Golaghat – 1 no., Majuli – 1 no.”

Assam witnessed a voter turnout of 70.19% as the first phase of Panchayat elections concluded on Friday.









A press release from the Assam State Election Commission (AT Photo)





The highest voter turnout percentage was recorded in Majuli with 80.02%, followed by Dhemaji at 77.14% and Hailakandi at 73.5%. All three districts registered a voter turnout higher than the state average.

On the other hand, Sonitpur registered the lowest voter turnout at 61%.

Sribhumi and Biswanath were also among the districts with the lowest voter turnout with 64.10% and 64.51% respectively.

Notably, the three districts of Sonitpur, Sribhumi, and Biswanath are below the state’s average voter turnout percentage of 70.19%.

The first phase of Panchayat polls was conducted on Friday in 14 districts - Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

There were few cases of violence reported from Cachar, Sribhumi, and Sonitpur during the polls. In Cachar, polling was halted temporarily but resumed after the police brought the situation under control.

Ahead of the polls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged all eligible voters to cast their votes.

“Your vote matters and will go a long way in strengthening democracy at the grassroots,” the Chief Minister on a microblogging platform on Friday.

The second phase of the Panchayat polls is scheduled on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts of Dhubri, South Salmara, Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Darrang.

Repolling, if needed, for Phase 2 will be held on May 9.

The remaining districts fall under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India, where elections are conducted by autonomous councils.

Notably, the Panchayat polls are being held for the first time after the delimitation of constituencies in Assam.