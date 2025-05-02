Violence in parts of Assam mars first phase of Panchayat polls

Guwahati, May 2: The first phase of Panchayat polls took place in the state on Friday. While the elections were largely peaceful across the state, sporadic incidents of violence were reported from a few districts.

Cachar district:

Violence was reported from Katigorah area of Cachar district during polling hours on Friday.

According to locals, the incident took place at polling station 2 of the Phulbari Tarinipur Gaon Panchayat, where miscreants allegedly attempted to capture the booth, leading to a clash that disrupted the voting process.

A scuffle broke out inside the polling station, resulting in injuries to at least two individuals.

The officer-in-charge of the Katigorah Police Station confirmed that no case have been registered and no arrests have been made so far.

Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta said that the incident involved a clash between two contesting candidates and their supporters.

“It was a clash between two groups of candidates and their supporters with issues of their own concern,” Mahatta told The Assam Tribune

“I was outside the polling centre when the clash occurred. However, I saw my nephew being beaten by the mob and I rushed in to rescue him. In the tussle, I was injured as well,” said a victim.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Southern Range KJ Saikia assured the media that the situation was brought under control promptly, and polling resumed peacefully. “Security arrangements have been beefed up in the polling station,” Saikia added

Karimganj district:

In a separate incident, violence was also reported from Sribhumi's Ramkrishnanagar.

Congress candidate Kuber Yadav of Charagi Zilla Parishad was grievously injured during a clash at polling station 60 located in Patakauri LP school. He was immediately shifted to a nearby primary health centre for treatment.

Reports suggest the violence during Yadav's visit to the polling station and involved a lash between Congress and BJP supporters.

Additionally, another incident of violence was reported from the Rajatilla GP area under Rajatilla Umarpur Zilla parishad in Sribhumi.

According to local reports, five individuals were grievously injured during the clash between two groups of independent ward member candidates.

The injured were rushed to the Silchar medical college and Hospital for treatment. Police quickly intervened and deployed adequate forces, following which voting resumed without further disruption.

Sonitpur district:

On Thursday evening, a day ahead of polling, senior BJP worker Rathindra Dey was attacked by fellow BJP member Leela Newar in Dhekiajuli area of Sonitpur district.

Following the attack, Dey went to the nearby police station to report the matter and lodge a formal complaint

“After supervising preparations for tomorrow, I was heading home when I was intercepted by two cars that belonged to our party workers. One of the three people was Leela Newar who wanted to contest the polls as a ward member from Kathalguri. Two others were there who were independent candidates,” Dey told The Assam Tribune

He added that Newar and his associates approached his vehicle and verbally abused him, before physically assaulting him.

“I have no idea why I was attacked. All 70 ward member candidates are running independently, and we have not shown any bias toward any of them,” Dey added.

Following the incident, locals expressed their ire by burning tires and demanding Newar's arrest.

“I don't know how the locals got the news, but they reacted strongly,” Dey added.