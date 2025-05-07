Families & first-timers: Kamrup (M) shows up for change on polling day

Guwahati, May 7: With a sense of civic duty and community spirit, voters across Kamrup Metropolitan district turned up early on Wednesday as the second and final phase of the panchayat elections got underway.

By 7.30 am, long queues had already formed outside polling stations in both Jalukbari and Dimoria, as voters prepared to cast their votes for local governance.

Under Kamrup Metro's jurisdiction lie 200 wards, which include six Zilla Parishads, three Anchalik Parishads, and 20 Gaon Panchayats.

At Dharapur, one of the more active polling areas, community conversations around local development were front and centre.

“Roads have been built, yes, but we still lack basic amenities like street lighting, water supply, and housing. Some families haven’t received benefits under the Orunodoi scheme either,” said one resident after casting his vote.

A first-time voter, beaming with pride and purpose, told The Assam Tribune, “People must vote with their conscience. Choose those who work for real development.”

Senior citizens, meanwhile, described the elections as moments of hope and accountability. One elderly voter likened the polls to a family milestone. “It feels like our children are sitting for an exam. We’re here to support them, and we want our representatives to remember their promises.”













Men voters queue outside a polling station in Kamrup Metro (AT Photo)

According to the Assam State Election Commission, Kamrup Metro has a total of 1,89,021 voters — 97,588 women, 91,425 men, and eight transgender voters.

Polling is being held at 266 booths, with 66 stations in Jalukbari and 200 in Dimoria. To ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process, 307 presiding officers and 921 polling officers, along with security personnel, have been deployed across the region.

District officials have also taken precautionary steps to avoid any untoward incidents.

The atmosphere at several booths resembled a grassroots festival — neighbours catching up, families are arriving together, and voters sharing tea while waiting in line.