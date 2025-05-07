Panchayat polls: 42.31% turnout by 1:30 pm; Morigaon leads, Dhubri lags

Guwahati, May 7: By 1.30 pm on Wednesday, state’s 13 districts recorded a voter turnout of 42.31% in the second and final phase of the Panchayat elections, with Morigaon, Bongaigaon, and Goalpara emerging as the top three performing districts in terms of participation.

Morigaon led the turnout chart with 49.53%, followed closely by Bongaigaon (45.64%) and Goalpara (45.33%).

On the lower end of the spectrum, Dhubri recorded the weakest turnout at 35.57%, with Kamrup (37.42%) and Hojai (38.29%) also reporting relatively sluggish participation.

Polling began at 7.30 am across 12,130 booths spread across 13 districts - Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Darrang.

Earlier in the day, the overall turnout was reported at 9.69% by 9.30 am and rose to 24.48% by 11.30 am. Bajali, Nalbari, and Hojai showed early enthusiasm with turnouts of 30.5%, 27.66%, and 27.40%, respectively, at the 11.30 am mark.

The slowest-starting districts in the morning hours included Nagaon (4.34%), Dhubri (6.75%), and Kamrup Metro (6.8%), but some saw significant improvement by early afternoon.

The Assam State Election Commission confirmed that voting has been peaceful so far, with no reports of violence or disturbances at the time of filing this report.