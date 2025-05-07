Panchayat Polls: Kamrup (M) records 56.84% turnout till 3:30 pm, slightly above state’s 56.71%

Guwahati, May 7: Voters across Kamrup Metropolitan (M) district turned up steadily for the second phase of the Panchayat polls on Wednesday, with the district recording a voter turnout of 56.84% by 3.30 pm, marginally higher than the state average of 56.71%, according to data released by the Assam State Election Commission.

Leading the district in voter participation was Rani Chapari, which saw a turnout of 68.42%—the highest among all areas in Kamrup Metro.

Barkhat and Pragjyotishpur followed with 55.76% and 54.12%, respectively. At the other end of the scale, Sonapur recorded the lowest turnout at 47.47%, trailed by Dimoria (52.22%) and Deepor Beel (52.86%).

Polling began at 7.30 am and concluded at 4.30 pm, with no reports of violence or disruptions by the time of filing this report.

Turnout trends through the day revealed a consistent climb. At 1.30 pm, the district had registered a turnout of 42.8%, again slightly ahead of the state’s 42.31%. Rani Chapari continued to lead within the district with 51.35%, while Deepor Beel was the lowest at 39.38%.

At the 11.30 am mark, Kamrup Metro stood at 25.56%, above the state’s 24.48%. Rani Chapari, Barkhat, and Sonapur remained the top-performing areas in terms of early participation. The lowest turnout was again reported from Deepor Beel.

The early morning hours were relatively sluggish, with the district logging just 6.8% turnout at 9.30 am, lower than the state’s 9.69%. Rani Chapari led the charge from the start, with 17.05%, while Dimoria lagged at 10.85%.

Despite the overall smooth conduct of the polls, voters voiced mixed sentiments about the quality of local governance.

Young voters, too, made their presence felt. A first-time voter from the Dharapur locality highlighted the importance of thoughtful voting. “We must vote with our conscience and elect leaders who will truly bring change.”

For senior citizens, the day held an emotional significance. “It feels like our children are sitting for an exam. We’re here to support them, and we want our representatives to remember their promises,” an elderly voter told The Assam Tribune.

With this, the two-phased Panchayat elections across 27 districts in the state have concluded, with counting scheduled for May 11.