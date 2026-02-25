Assam polls 2026: BJP strong in 103 seats, 40 new candidates likely, says CM

Jorhat, Feb 25: With the Assam Assembly elections approaching, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, indicated that the BJP is likely to field around 40 new candidates, asserting that the party is in a strong position in 103 constituencies.

“This year, we have 103 good seats. Forty new faces will contest. Whether I say it or not, they will obviously come,” Sarma told the press on the sidelines of the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan programme in Jorhat.

On seat-sharing arrangements, the Chief Minister said discussions are underway with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

“Talks with the Rabha Joint Forum are almost finalised, while discussions with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) are expected to take place before February 28,” he added.

Regarding the announcement of poll dates, Sarma reiterated that his government has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the Assembly elections before Bohag Bihu, citing logistical and security concerns if polling is scheduled after the festival.

“I cannot announce the election date, but we have requested the Election Commission to hold the polls before Bohag Bihu. After Bohag Bihu, the monsoon season approaches, and conducting elections during that period will be difficult. If conducted after Bihu, we would also need to deploy police personnel both at Bihu functions and for election campaigning, which would be challenging,” he said.

Responding to reported discontent among Congress workers over the party leaving several minority-dominated constituencies to Opposition alliance partners, Sarma said the Congress has a strong organisational base in such seats.

“There is no point denying that Congress has a strong presence in minority-dominated constituencies and a high probability of winning them. If those seats are given to Raijor Dal or Asom Jatiya Parishad, Congress may be deprived of sitting on the Opposition bench next time,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that a party requires at least 22 seats in the 126-member Assembly to secure the position of Leader of the Opposition.

“If Raijor Dal gets five seats, AJP gets one seat, and AIUDF wins two or three seats, then Congress will definitely lose the Opposition seat next year,” he added.