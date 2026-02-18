Assam poll dates, phases to be decided in Delhi, keeping Bihu in mind: ECI

Guwahati, Feb 18: More than 500 people out of the 2.43 lakh names trimmed from Assam’s electoral roll have so far filed appeals seeking inclusion or exclusion, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the full bench of the ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said the relatively small number of appeals reflected the robustness of the recently concluded Special Revision (SR) exercise in the state.

“The aim of the recently concluded SR in the state was to ensure no eligible voter exclusion as well as no ineligible voter inclusion,” Kumar said.

New initiatives for Assam

The Commission announced a series of measures that will be introduced in Assam for the first time.

Among them are special “mobile-deposit counters” to be set up outside polling stations, allowing voters to deposit their phones on arrival instead of leaving them at home.

Kumar also said that black-and-white photographs of candidates on ballot materials would be replaced, and the font size enhanced, following repeated complaints.

“For the first time, there will be a limit of 1,200 voters in each polling station,” he added.

Party help desks will be set up at least 100 metres away from polling stations, and the state will witness 100% webcasting at all polling stations.

The CEC also highlighted the launch of ECINET, a user-friendly application integrating election-related services.

Poll preparations underway

When asked about possible election dates, Kumar said the Commission would factor in Assam’s most significant festival.

“Bihu is the most important festival of Assam. We will decide while keeping Bihu in mind. After returning to Delhi, we will hold a meeting and inform the date and phases accordingly,” he said.

Providing details of arrangements, Kumar said a total of 31,486 polling stations would be set up — 27,711 in rural areas and 3,775 in urban regions. The average number of voters per polling station stands at 793.

There will be 126 model polling stations and 3,716 women-managed polling stations, he added.

Calling the revised electoral roll “inclusive”, Kumar said special emphasis had been placed on youth participation, with dedicated Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) assigned to conduct outreach programmes in colleges.

The Commission reiterated that all polling stations would provide Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF), including drinking water, toilets, signage, ramps and wheelchairs for persons with disabilities and elderly voters, help desks, voter facilitation centres, adequate lighting and shade.

Review meetings on poll preparedness began on February 17, with detailed discussions held with the state administration, police, District Election Officers (DEOs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).

“Elections in India are held as per the Constitution, law and ECI instructions. We have instructed officials to enforce the rule of law strictly without fear or favour,” Kumar said.

He added that enforcement agencies had been directed to ensure absolute impartiality and cohesive functioning.

Responding to questions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Kumar noted that while SIR was carried out in 12 states, Assam underwent a Special Revision keeping in view that the state’s NRC process is at its final stage.

With inputs from PTI