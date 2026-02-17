Full bench of ECI arrives in Guwahati to review Assam poll preparedness

Guwahati, Feb 17: The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Guwahati on a three-day visit to review preparedness for the forthcoming assembly polls in Assam, officials said.

The ECI team will also take stock of the ongoing special revision of electoral rolls in the State.

The poll panel will meet leaders of political parties, election-related Central and State regulatory authorities, district election officers and superintendents of police on Tuesday.

The CEC, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, was received by Assam’s Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel.

“ECI delegation led by #CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar and ECs Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi arrives in # Guwahati today to review poll preparedness for forthcoming #Assam Assembly Elections,'” the Election Commission of India posted on social media platform on Monday.

The CEC is scheduled to hold separate meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police, chief electoral officer, police nodal officer and other senior officials of the State government on Tuesday.

Gyanesh Kumar and the two election commissioners will address the media on the last day of their visit on February 18.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are likely to be held in March-April, with the term of the current assembly ending on May 20.

With inputs from PTI