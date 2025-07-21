Not all MLAs will get tickets; BJP set to field new faces in 2026 polls: CM Sarma

Guwahati, July 21: BJP is set to bring in a host of new faces for the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Guwahati’s Panjabari, on Sunday, Sarma cited the recent delimitation exercise as a key reason for the changes.

“It is not possible for all sitting MLAs to get tickets. Some won’t wish to contest, some will be dropped, and some will lose their constituencies due to delimitation. A few seats are now reserved for SCs and STs,” he said.

While confirming that new names will feature in the list, Sarma said it is too early to speculate on the exact number of changes.

The announcement followed the BJP’s two-day “Chinta Baithak” (strategy meet) held at a resort in Sonapur, which wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

“The meeting focused on poll preparations, including manifesto drafting, candidate selection, campaign plans, publicity and more,” Sarma said, adding that 51 senior party members attended the deliberations.

On sitting MLAs, Sarma noted that ticket distribution would largely depend on their record in implementing government schemes.

“With several flagship schemes set to roll out from August 15 — which we had only announced earlier — our prospects will improve by 100%,” he said.

Earlier, Dilip Saikia, in a social media post, said that the meeting focused on statewide outreach plans, feedback on flagship schemes, and coordination for upcoming visits of national leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The party also reviewed Assam’s recent trajectory of development under the leadership of both PM Modi and CM Sarma, Saikia added.