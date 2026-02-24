Oppn’s seat-sharing tussle: Congress clears 9 seats for AJP amid Raijor Dal rift

Guwahati, Feb 24: A day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) are “almost finalised”, the regional party on Tuesday confirmed that the deal has now been sealed.

A senior AJP functionary told The Assam Tribune that the party has been allotted nine Assembly constituencies, including Khowang, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Bajali, Dibrugarh, Sarupathar, Guwahati Central, Sadiya and Palashbari.

The Congress, sources added, is also willing to leave one Barak Valley seat for the AJP. There remains a possibility of additional adjustments.

“There is a possibility that we may also contest in either Dhemaji or Morigaon, depending on final adjustments. If Morigaon is left to us, Bani Das will be our candidate. Similarly, if we secure Dhemaji, Chitranjan Basumatary is likely to be fielded,” the AJP functionary said.

According to reports, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi is likely to contest from Khowang in Dibrugarh.

In Barhampur, the party is weighing its options between Rajen Gohain and Shyamanta Kashyap, son of former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta. “The party has finalised candidates for most of the seats,” the functionary added.

While the Congress-AJP arithmetic appears largely settled, friction persists within the broader Opposition bloc, particularly with Raijor Dal.

Raijor Dal has sought Naoboicha, but the Congress is reportedly willing to leave Digboi, Sissiborgaon, Sivasagar, Mariani, Bokakhat, Tezpur, Dalgaon and Manas for the party, sources in Raijor Dal said.

It is also indicated that the Congress has proposed “friendly contests” in Mankachar, Margherita and East Goalpara.

“Among other alliance partners, the Congress is prepared to leave Diphu and Amri for the APHLC, Goreswar, Sarbhog and Bhabanipur for the CPI(M), and Bihali for the CPI(ML),” a Raijor Dal functionary revealed.

The seat churn comes amid visible strain. On Monday, Chief Minister Sarma had claimed the Congress-AJP alliance was a “done-deal”, listing seats such as Binnakandi, Khowang, Barhampur and Sadiya as likely to go to the AJP.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, meanwhile, acknowledged tensions within the Opposition ranks.

“There is a conflict over a few seats. Right now, a conflict is going on. There have been disagreements over general secretary Alok Nath who has been given Tezpur but we want him from Borsola. Our discussions will be over if we can deliberate over three seats,” Gogoi said.

He further claimed that Dhing had initially been assured to Raijor Dal but that the Congress is now reluctant to concede it.

With seat-sharing contours taking shape but fault lines still visible, the Opposition bloc’s unity will likely be tested as the electoral battle intensifies.