Assam polls: Seat row strains BJP–AGP ties in Dergaon, Khumtai, Barhampur

Golaghat, Feb 3: With Assembly elections drawing closer, the simmering rift between the BJP and its long-time NDA ally AGP have spilled into the open ahead of the Assembly polls.

The friction has come into sharp focus in three constituencies – Dergaon, Khumtai in Golaghat district and Barhampur in Nagaon - both seen as politically sensitive for the regional party.

In Dergaon, tensions escalated after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that the BJP would field its own candidate from the seat and said the party is “open to a friendly contest” with the AGP.

The remark prompted a swift show of strength by the AGP, which on Tuesday organised a Sankalp Samavesh rally at the Naren Sharma Memorial Playground.

Traditionally regarded as an AGP stronghold, the Dergaon rally drew more than 20,000 party workers, underlining the party’s intent to assert its claim over the seat.

Addressing the gathering, AGP chief and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora framed the mobilisation as a defence of regional politics rather than a mere electoral exercise.

“This gathering reflects Assam’s strong tradition of regionalism and how it will continue in the future. The Sankalp Samavesh is not only about the Assembly elections, but about ensuring a bright and secure future for Assam and its people,” Bora said.

The Agriculture Minister added that the party’s resolve is to strengthen the AGP and reinforce its regional focus. “When regionalism is strong, the identity, security and needs of the state are protected,” he said.

Dergaon is currently represented by AGP. In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, AGP candidate Bhabendra Nath Bharali won the Dergaon (SC) seat, securing 64,043 votes, which translated into a vote share of about 48%.

The BJP, however, has sought to consolidate its position in Dergaon. On Monday, a day ahead of the AGP rally, more than 500 people joined the BJP in the constituency.

Reports also indicate that several leaders and workers from both the AGP and the Congress have crossed over to the BJP in recent days, giving the saffron party added momentum on the ground.

In the Khumtai constituency of Golaghat district, grassroot AGP workers are demanding that the seat be allotted to their party instead of the BJP.

AGP’s local unit leaders claimed that the regional party enjoys strong organisational support in the constituency and that several party cadres feel sidelined despite their long-standing commitment to the alliance.

“Since 2016, we have stood firmly with the alliance and cooperated at every step. But an alliance should reflect on the ground, not just in discussions. Many workers feel neglected in the name of alliance politics,” a local leader added.

Barhampur conundrum

A similar undercurrent of discord has surfaced in Barhampur, where AGP leaders have openly demanded that the seat be returned to the party.

The constituency has been associated with the AGP for over 35 years and holds emotional significance, having twice elected former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta.

AGP leader Manimadhav Mahanta said Barhampur was ceded to the BJP in the last election only due to health issues faced by the AGP’s candidate.

“Even after extending full support, the alliance candidate won by a narrow margin,” he said, claiming there is no visible anti-incumbency against the sitting MLA.

He urged Chief Minister Sarma, BJP state president Dilip Saikia and AGP president Atul Bora to revisit the seat-sharing formula.

“As an NDA partner, we request that a strong AGP candidate be allowed to contest from Barhampur. Our workers are confident and energised, and they believe public support is with them,” Mahanta said.

Despite the growing disquiet, AGP leaders have maintained that the party remains committed to the BJP–AGP alliance, even as negotiations over seats threaten to test the cohesion of the NDA ahead of the polls.