BJP to field own candidate in Dergaon, open to friendly contest with AGP

Guwahati, Jan 31: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will field a candidate for the Dergaon Assembly constituency in the upcoming elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, on Saturday.

Speaking to the press in Khumtai, Golaghat, Sarma said the party was considering a new face for the seat, as the constituency did not currently have any prominent contenders, and a decision would be taken after strategic deliberations.

“In the Dergaon constituency, the BJP will definitely field its own candidate this election. I had stated this clearly last year itself,” he said.

At the same time, the Chief Minister underlined that the party has no objection if its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) also chooses to contest the seat.

“If AGP feels that contesting in Dergaon is important for strengthening their organisation, they are free to do so. We will have no objections, nor will we feel uncomfortable about it. Friendly contests do happen in alliances,” Sarma added, signalling flexibility within the ruling coalition.

Dergaon is currently represented by AGP. In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, AGP candidate Bhabendra Nath Bharali won the Dergaon (SC) seat, securing 64,043 votes, which translated into a vote share of about 48%.

He defeated Indian National Congress candidate Bani Hazarika, who polled 51,546 votes (around 39%), by a margin of 12,497 votes.

Earlier on January 29, Sarma, had played down speculation of a rift within the BJP-led NDA in Assam, asserting that seat-sharing with ally AGP would be “smooth and dignified”, as in previous elections

Sarma’s remarks, however, came amid signs of unease within the NDA at the grassroots level, particularly in the Khumtai constituency, where AGP workers are demanding that the seat be allotted to their party instead of the BJP.

AGP’s local unit leaders claimed that the regional party enjoys strong organisational support in the constituency and that several party cadres feel sidelined despite their long-standing commitment to the alliance.

Earlier on Saturday, Sarma inaugurated a major sports infrastructure project, the Naragaon Mini Stadium, at Khumtai, terming it a step towards strengthening grassroots sports in the state.

Built at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 12 crore, the state-of-the-art mini stadium is equipped with multiple modern facilities, including a swimming pool, a badminton stadium with synthetic courts, an air pistol shooting range and dedicated archery training units.

The complex is envisioned as a one-stop training hub for aspiring sportspersons, particularly from rural and semi-urban areas.