‘All is well’: Assam CM plays down BJP–AGP seat-sharing rift amid Khumtai unease

Guwahati, Jan 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, sought to play down speculation of a rift within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam, asserting that seat-sharing with ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) would be “smooth and dignified”, as in previous elections.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) programme in Golaghat, Sarma said both parties are well aware of each other’s political strengths, having contested multiple elections together successfully.

“In two elections, the BJP and AGP have fought as allies, and both parties understand their respective capabilities. Before elections, there are always aspirants in every party, and such discussions are natural. Seat sharing has been done twice earlier, and even during the panchayat elections, the process was smooth,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma’s remarks, however, come amid signs of unease within the NDA at the grassroots level, particularly in the Khumtai constituency of Golaghat district, where AGP workers are demanding that the seat be allotted to their party instead of the BJP.

An AGP worker from the area said the demand had been repeatedly raised with the party leadership. “We have consistently conveyed in meetings that this time Khumtai should have an AGP candidate. This has been communicated to the leadership, including AGP president and state minister Atul Bora. We have maintained the alliance for over a decade and expect our concerns to be addressed,” he said.

AGP’s local unit leaders claimed that the regional party enjoys strong organisational support in the constituency and that several party cadres feel sidelined despite their long-standing commitment to the alliance.

“Since 2016, we have stood firmly with the alliance and cooperated at every step. But an alliance should reflect on the ground, not just in discussions. Many workers feel neglected in the name of alliance politics,” he added.

Stressing that Khumtai remains a traditional stronghold of the regional party, the AGP worker said the constituency has influence across 22 anchalik and panchayat bodies. “If an AGP candidate is fielded, we are confident of winning,” he said.

This is not the first instance of friction surfacing within the BJP–AGP alliance ahead of Assembly elections.

On December 12, 2025, the AGP’s Nalbari district unit had warned that the party could consider charting an independent electoral course if it was denied the Nalbari seat.

The warning was issued at a district-level meeting held at Nagen Sharma Bhawan in Nalbari, chaired by AGP Nalbari District Committee president Anand Rajbongshi.