AGP Nalbari unit warns of independent fight if denied seat in 2026 polls

Nalbari, Dec 13: The Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) has fired an early political signal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, with its Nalbari district unit warning that the party could chart an independent electoral path if it is denied a seat in the Nalbari constituency.

The message was conveyed at a district-level meeting held at Nagen Sharma Bhawan in Nalbari on Friday, chaired by AGP Nalbari District Committee president Anand Rajbongshi.

District president Rajbongshi said the meeting adopted two clear resolutions. “We have decided on two major proposals. First, to prepare for an independent contest. Second, if there is an alliance with the BJP, AGP must be allotted at least one seat in Nalbari,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by AGP central secretaries Dilip Kumar Das and Keshav Chandra Deka, along with party office bearers from the Nalbari, Tihu and Barkhetri constituencies.

With the 2026 polls firmly in focus, the meeting saw strong voices from the party’s youth and women’s wings, who jointly demanded that the AGP must field its own candidate from Nalbari.

Leaders cautioned that repeating past alliance arrangements without adequate seat-sharing would leave the party with little option but to contest independently.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, AGP central secretary Das voiced sharp dissatisfaction over the party’s position within the BJP-led alliance.

“AGP workers have effectively been reduced to a vote bank for the BJP. This time, we will not accept that. Out of the three Assembly constituencies in Nalbari district, AGP must get at least one seat. Since entering the alliance, we did not get a seat in 2016 or in 2021,” he said.

Apart from electoral strategy, the meeting also reviewed organisational strengthening and preparations for upcoming political programmes at the grassroots level.

During interactions with the press, young AGP leader Dilip Das was asked about his possible candidature from Nalbari. He said he was ready to take on any responsibility assigned by the party leadership.

“I have always worked for the people. If the party gives me an opportunity, I am fully prepared to shoulder that responsibility. What I seek is the love and blessings of the people,” he said.

The developments underline growing unease within the AGP’s local ranks over alliance dynamics with the NJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), even as the party begins positioning itself for a crucial electoral showdown in 2026.