Assam BJP to mark Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birth anniversary with blood donation drive

Guwahati, Nov 11: State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a massive blood donation drive across the state to commemorate the 53rd birth anniversary of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg on November 18.

Announcing the initiative at a press conference on Tuesday, President of BJP Assam Dilip Saikia said, “On the occasion of Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birthday, we have decided to take statewide initiatives to honour him. A total of 53 blood donation camps will be held across all districts, and over 5,300 units of blood are expected to be collected.”

Saikia informed that a letter have been sent to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking support from the state government and the Health Department.

“The Chief Minister has already directed National Health Mission (NHM) to provide assistance to ensure the success of this mega drive,” he added.

The BJP youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will take the lead in organising the camps, while the party will plant nahor saplings at each donation site as a symbolic tribute to Garg.

“As a political organisation, we believe it is our duty to initiate efforts that save lives”, Saikia added.

He also revealed that the BJP plans to install statues of Garg in all constituencies represented by party MLAs.

Additionally, the party is considering the second phase of its ongoing “Justice for Zubeen Garg” rally, demanding a fast-track court trial into the singer’s death.

“We are hopeful that justice will be delivered soon, and no one involved in the circumstances leading to his death shall escape accountability,” Saikia added.

Addressing national concerns, Saikia condemned the deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives and left several injured.

“We mourn the loss of lives and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said, urging Centre to ensure swift punishment for the perpetrators.

The MP further challenged Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi to take disciplinary action against party leader Pradyut Bordoloi for allegedly making “insensitive remarks” following the blast.

“Deleting posts on social media will not delete Congress’s character. If Gogoi has courage, he should ensure punishment for such actions,” Saikia asserted.

The BJP leader urged both the Centre and the Assam government to act against individuals who “expressed joy” over the tragic incident online, calling for strictest action to maintain peace and harmony.