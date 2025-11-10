Eight dead, several injured in car explosion near Red Fort; Delhi, NCR on alert

New Delhi, Nov 10: A high-intensity explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening left at least eight people dead and several others injured, triggering chaos in one of the capital’s busiest zones.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred inside an Eco van, setting off a massive fire that engulfed multiple vehicles parked nearby. The explosion, described by witnesses as “deafening,” shattered streetlights and sent debris flying across the road.

Officials said fifteen people were brought to Lok Nayak Hospital, of whom eight were declared dead on arrival, while three remain in critical condition.

At least five to six vehicles were severely damaged in the explosion, fire officials confirmed to news agencies.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames as police cordoned off the area and diverted traffic.

Forensic and technical teams have begun examining the charred remains of the vehicle, while NIA and National Security Guard (NSG) teams have joined the investigation.

Security has been stepped up across the capital, with Delhi Police conducting nakabandi and random checks at key intersections, metro stations, and border points.

The blast comes close on the heels of a major recovery in Haryana, where around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition were found at a Kashmiri doctor’s rented residence in Faridabad last week.

Authorities have heightened vigilance across the National Capital Region, particularly along Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and in sensitive areas including railway stations, markets, and metro premises.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, officials said, adding that investigations are underway to ascertain whether the incident was accidental or part of a larger conspiracy.

