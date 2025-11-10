SIT smokescreen to conceal CM’s ties with accused in Zubeen Garg case: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Nov 10: The Assam Congress has alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe Zubeen Garg’s death was formed not to uncover the truth, but to “conceal” the Chief Minister’s close ties with one of the seven accused and his family.

At a Congress enrolment programme in Tinsukia on Monday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi questioned the credibility and transparency of the ongoing investigation into Garg’s “murder”.

“This SIT was not formed to reveal anything, but to hide. The only reason this SIT exists is to protect the Chief Minister’s close ties with accused Shyamkanu Mahanta,” Gogoi told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

He also cast doubt on the effectiveness of SITs formed under the BJP-led government.

“Which SIT report have you heard about till now? What happened to the Junmoni Rabha SIT report? The SIT formed in connection with me submitted its report on September 10 — has anyone seen it?” he asked.

Continuing his criticism, Gogoi said, “In the Zubeen Garg case, the Chief Minister himself called it murder; but even his own party doesn’t believe him. The SIT formed about me and Pakistan links. The BJP leaders in Delhi laugh and say, ‘Kya hamara mukhya mantri kuch bhi bol deta hai! Koi pramaan nahi, kuch bhi bol deta hai!’ He’s putting his own party in trouble.”

Taking aim at the government’s newly expanded Anna Seva Scheme, Gogoi described the distribution of subsidised dal, sugar, and salt as a “hollow gesture” amid widespread unemployment.

“People have no income; even to buy these essentials, they first need money. Where will the money come from? Contractors haven’t been paid, teachers have lost their jobs, tea workers haven’t got bonuses. Who has the money? Local businesses are shutting down,” he said.

Meanwhile, about 9,500 people from across Assam formally joined the Congress on Monday. The new inductees include former BJP legislator Lakseshwar Moran and several senior political figures.

“Another major enrolment drive will be held on December 10,” the APCC chief said.

Enrolment events were simultaneously held in Guwahati, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Nagaon, Barpeta, Sonitpur, and other districts, drawing a large turnout of opposition leaders, former MPs, MLAs, and senior citizens.

Gogoi’s remarks mark a sharp escalation in his confrontation with the Chief Minister, further intensifying the political heat in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam.