Zubeen Garg probe: Judicial panel records first statements after no-show on Monday

Guwahati, Nov 4: The one-member Judicial Investigation Commission probing the mysterious death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg began recording public statements in Guwahati this week, picking up pace on Tuesday after a quiet opening day.

On November 4, several individuals, including Dulu Ahmed, Luit Kumar Barman, and Shahid Haque, appeared before the commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court.

The commission, constituted by the Assam government on October 3, has been tasked with uncovering the facts and circumstances surrounding Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF).

Appearing before the panel, Ahmed, who had earlier filed a case in Singapore related to the incident, reiterated his stand that the matter must be tried in the country where the death occurred.

“According to the Chief Minister, it was murder. If it’s murder, there must be a murderer. Since the incident took place in Singapore, the trial will have to be conducted there. After a seven-hour hearing, a case was registered in Singapore on October 15,” he told the press after his testimony.

Filmmaker and writer Luit Kumar Barman, among the first to depose before the commission, expressed concern over the manner in which the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has handled the case so far.

“Doctors had repeatedly advised Zubeen to take rest, yet he was taken to Singapore. I mentioned this in my affidavit. The SIT has mostly recorded statements from irrelevant people. If they wish to record mine, I’ll cooperate, but they must also summon those directly involved. Why was Sanjiv Narain called only once? The SIT should summon him again,” Barman said.

Another witness, Shahid Haque, a long-time fan of Garg, appeared before the commission on Tuesday after missing his scheduled appearance on Monday.

The judicial panel has invited public statements and affidavits between November 3 and November 21, aiming to gather every possible lead connected to Garg’s untimely demise.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to social media on Tuesday to urge citizens to cooperate fully with the inquiry.

“We must extend full cooperation and actively participate in the proceedings to ensure that every fact is brought to light and justice is served transparently and impartially,” he posted, using the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

The judicial commission is entitled to examine whether any lapses, acts of omission or negligence by individuals or institutions contributed to the incident and has been given six months to submit its report.

Meanwhile, the SIT of the CID, Assam Police continues its parallel investigation, recording statements of Garg’s close associates and others connected to the case.

Seven individuals are currently in judicial custody under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.