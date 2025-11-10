Assam widens food subsidy; Anna Seva to give dal, sugar, salt at Rs 100 from Jan 1

Guwahati, Nov 10: The Assam government on Monday expanded the Anna Seva Scheme to include three essential items, dal, sugar, and salt, at subsidised rates, benefiting nearly 70 lakh families under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The scheme was formally rolled out across the state’s 33,000 fair-price shops, where special meetings were held to mark the occasion with the participation of beneficiaries, ministers, MLAs and officials.

The central launch event at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati was led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who said the move reaffirmed the government’s commitment to “inclusive development”.

“From now on, every household with a ration card will get dal, sugar, and salt at subsidised rates,” Dr. Sarma said.

Under the scheme, 1 kg dal is sold at Rs 69, sugar at Rs 38, and salt at Rs 10, totalling Rs 117 per month. However, starting January 1, the combined price will be reduced to Rs 100 per household per month.

“Instead of paying Rs 69 and worrying about Rs 1 change, we decided that from January 1, you can simply pay Rs 100 and get dal, sugar, and salt,” the Chief Minister added, drawing applause from the audience.

Dr. Sarma also announced an additional measure to ease the burden of LPG prices for poor households.

“For those with the Ujala card, gas costs Rs 550, but without it, Rs 950– Rs 1,000. To make it easier, we will deposit Rs 250 directly into your account to buy gas,” he said.

In his address, Sarma highlighted the shift from traditional welfare distribution models to direct benefit transfers (DBT), crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance reforms.

“When Modi ji made bank accounts mandatory, many wondered why. But when the poor started receiving gas subsidies and COVID relief directly in their accounts, we understood his foresight,” he noted.

Drawing a contrast with past regimes, the Chief Minister said earlier governments distributed items like dhuti, blankets, and bedsheets once in a few years; “a practice that offered little long-term benefit”.

“Earlier, people had to attend meetings and fight over who would get what. Today, every rupee reaches the poor directly,” he said.

Ending his speech on a populist note, Sarma promised that his government would continue to strengthen household welfare schemes.

“We have given you rice, dal, sugar, salt, Orunodoi, and Nijut Moina. Next, if you make us win the election, we will give 1 litre mustard oil. Then all household worries will end,” he declared.