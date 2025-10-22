BJP holds ‘Zubeen Garg Nyay Yatra’ in Nalbari, demand swift justice & fair investigation

Nalbari, Oct 22: In a show of emotion and unity, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday organised a massive rally titled “Zubeen Garg Nyay Yatra” (Justice March) in Nalbari, demanding swift justice for the late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg through legal and judicial means.

The rally, organised by the BJP Nalbari District Committee, began from Shaheed Mukunda Kakati Bus Stand, traversed the main streets of Nalbari town, and concluded at the Government Gordon Higher Secondary School playground.

The event saw an unprecedented turnout of around 50,000 people, including BJP workers, Zubeen’s admirers, and local citizens united under the slogan “Politics nokoriba bondhu” (Don’t politicise, my friend).

The Nyay Yatra was led by several prominent BJP leaders including State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, Cabinet Ministers Jayanta Malla Baruah and Chandra Mohan Patowary, GMDA Chairman Narayan Deka, and Nalbari District BJP President Jayanta Kumar Buzarbaruah.

Addressing the massive gathering, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia said that the rally reflected the collective voice of Assam - one that seeks justice, not political confrontation.

“In Nalbari today, nearly one lakh people have gathered peacefully to seek justice for Zubeen Garg. Whether through the SIT or a fast-track court, the investigation must be completed swiftly. People are not doing politics in Zubeen Da’s name, they are seeking justice. That’s why we say, ‘Moi o Zubeen Anuragi, Ami o Zubeen Anuragi’ (I too am a Zubeen admirer),” Saikia said.

Saikia added that the Zubeen Garg Nyay Yatra was a message from the people of Assam to the entire nation. The message that the singer’s legacy must be protected and honoured without political exploitation.

Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said the massive turnout was a response to those attempting to politicise Zubeen’s death.

“People from all walks of life, be it Zubeen’s fans, BJP workers or ordinary citizens, all united to send a strong message. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already taken every necessary step. He has formed the SIT and also set up a Judicial Commission. Yet, a few who once criticised Zubeen are now politicising his death,” Baruah said.

He added that Nalbari’s emotional bond with Zubeen Garg made the rally even more significant.

“Zubeen studied in Nalbari, and the town has a deep emotional connection with him. Today’s turnout of over 50,000 people is a clear answer to those spreading negativity,” he added.

Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita described the Nyay Yatra as a heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg’s life and work, calling on people to preserve his legacy through unity, not politics.

“We are here to honour Zubeen Garg’s creations, to pay our respects, and to seek justice for him through legal means. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acted like an elder brother and ensured that Zubeen’s body was brought back to Assam and that the legend received a befitting tribute,” Margherita said.

He added that the people’s faith in the justice system remains unshaken.

“We have full faith in the SIT and the Assam Police. We believe they will ensure a fair and transparent investigation so that justice is delivered to Zubeen Garg,” he affirmed.