Assam asks Centre to activate legal cooperation pact with Singapore over Zubeen case

Guwahati, Sept 29: The Assam government has formally requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the untimely demise of noted singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on microblogging platform, stated, “The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities—giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice.”

Under MLAT provisions, Singaporean authorities will be required to share case details, extend investigative support and cooperate in legal procedures, including the "extradition of accused individuals" if necessary. Officials believe this step will significantly strengthen the ongoing investigation.

Once the MHA invokes the treaty, a special team from Assam will be dispatched to Singapore to coordinate with local authorities, examine case evidence, and ensure that all legal avenues are pursued to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The move comes amid growing public demand for a transparent and thorough investigation into the icon’s death, which has left millions of fans across Assam and the Northeast in grief. Zubeen Garg, celebrated as one of Assam’s most beloved cultural ambassadors, was not only a singer but also a composer, actor, and activist whose sudden demise has sparked widespread shock and sorrow.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure justice is served, with the state government pressing for the highest level of cooperation between India and Singapore.