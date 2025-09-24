Assam forms SIT to probe Zubeen Garg’s death amid public, political pressure

Guwahati, Sept. 24: Escalating its investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Assam government on Wednesday announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Assam Police.

The SIT, to be led by IPS MP Gupta, will include “the best officers of Assam Police,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on his personal micro-blogging account.

Sarma said the decision was taken during a high-level meeting with the top brass of the state police and Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

“…Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID, along with senior officers including Chief Secretary, Assam. I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police…” read the post.

Emphasising that the government “won’t spare anyone”, Sarma added that the SIT will be given a free hand in the investigation. “The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity,” the post further stated.

He also confirmed that Garg’s viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) in Delhi for detailed examination.

The announcement comes amid rising public outrage across the state over the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

Many admirers, colleagues, and student bodies have alleged that his death was not accidental but the result of a conspiracy. Over the past two days, protests and emotional appeals for justice have swept the state, with thousands demanding accountability.

Students, Opposition step up pressure

Adding to the pressure, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, calling for a “neutral, impartial, and thorough” investigation into the incident.

Addressing Garg as a symbol of Assamese identity and cultural pride, the student body said, “Negligence in ensuring his safety cannot be excused.”

A statement issued by AASU read, “His sudden death has plunged Assam into grief; people are also questioning. We demand an independent, unbiased probe into the incident. Those responsible must be punished. Zubeen was a national treasure and negligence in ensuring his safety cannot be excused.”

The students also criticised the North East India Festival (NEIF) organisers, stating that without accountability, such “events cannot be held at the cost of people’s sentiments and the state’s cultural icons.”

“We urge the government to ensure responsibility is fixed on those who invited and managed Zubeen during the overseas programme,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition too has sharpened its attack on the government, calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia has said that since the case is being investigated abroad, it will pose “unprecedented challenges” for the state police, which it “cannot adequately address.”

"While the Assam Government has initiated a CID investigation and formed a Special Investigation Team, the death having occurred in Singapore presents unprecedented challenges that state police cannot adequately address," the letter read.

The letter further said, "The Assam CID faces significant jurisdictional constraints as the state police have no authority to independently question Singapore-based witnesses, have limited access to evidence."

Similar demands have also come from Raijor Dal. In a letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, the Akhil Gogoi-led party called for the immediate arrest of the organisers of the NEIF, Garg’s manager, and others who were with him in Singapore.