SIT probe to conclude in 10–15 days; CBI backup if it fails: CM on Zubeen Garg case

Guwahati, Sept 25: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, appealed to the people of Assam to remain calm, assuring that his government is committed to ensuring a fair and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

Not ruling out a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, Sarma said such a step would only be considered if the Special Investigation Team (SIT) fails to deliver.

"If the SIT fails in its investigation, we will approach the CBI. Justice will be delivered," he told the press, on the sidelines of an event at BJP Bhawan in Basistha.

Specifying a timeline for the SIT probe, the Chief Minister said the investigation is expected to be completed within 10–15 days.

"Within 10 to 15 days, once the investigation is complete, all answers will be provided," he added.

When asked about the whereabouts of key individuals in the case, namely Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF), and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, the Chief Minister dismissed rumours that they are in Guwahati.

"I don’t think the accused are in Guwahati. If they were here, they would have contacted the police either for protection or other reasons. The SIT team is tracking them, and as of now, they are not in the city," he said.

Referring to other names circulating in the media, including Shekhar Goswami, Nishita Goswami, Sandeepan Garg, and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, Sarma said all would be summoned for questioning.

"Everyone who was with Zubeen in Singapore and on the yacht that day; all 15 people; will be questioned," he said, urging the public to remain patient.

He further cautioned against demanding instant justice, noting that courts require detailed, point-to-point evidence.

"People should not demand instant justice because courts will not go by emotions. The SIT is working efficiently to gather such evidence," he said.

On the role of Zubeen’s family, Sarma noted that the late singer’s wife, Garima Garg, has not raised any concern regarding access.

"The Police Commissioner is in regular contact with Garima Garg and the family. Their only request has been that we ensure justice for Zubeen. As admirers and fans of Zubeen ourselves, we must give the investigators time to complete their work," Sarma said.

Concluding, the Chief Minister assured that the investigation would leave no stone unturned. "Give us definite time, and we will provide all answers. Justice for Zubeen Garg is our priority," he said.