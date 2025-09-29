No NRI contribution in repatriation of Zubeen Garg’s body: MoS Pabitra Margherita

Jorhat, Sept 29: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita today denied the allegations levelled by AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi that Zubeen Garg’s body was brought from Singapore to India with money collected by Assamese NRIs in Singapore.

Addressing newspersons at the Jorhat Circuit House on Sunday evening, Margherita said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had taken special efforts to bring back the mortal remains of the iconic singer right after coming to know about the demise in Singapore.

Margherita said that he and the Chief Minister had spoken to the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Dr Shilpak Ambule, to take necessary steps to send back the body of Zubeen Garg at the earliest with full dignity and honours.

The Union minister said that Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, on September 20, wrote a letter to the Indian High Commission stating that the State Government would reimburse all the expenses incurred to send the body back to India.

Margherita informed that the letter by Dr Kota had also mentioned “we hope that the High Commission can oversee all arrangements in Singapore, without any contribution, sponsorship from any other entity”.

Brushing aside Lurinjyoti’s alleged statement, the minister said that the entire State was mourning the loss of the legend, and only a fraction was trying to play politics over the death of Zubeen. Urging people not to play politics, Margherita stated that everybody wants justice for Zubeen and the State Government had initiated the process to probe the cause of death and serve justice by constituting an SIT.

He pointed out that Lurinjyoti and his party had earlier spoken in derogatory terms about Zubeen, following which the singer too had reacted sharply in response.

It is to be mentioned here that Lurinjyoti Gogoi had allegedly told the media that he had heard that money had been collected by the Assamese people residing in Singapore to bring back Zubeen’s body to the country, adding that the media should investigate this.

Meanwhile, the 48-member committee formed here on Saturday at a meeting chaired by Assam minister Bimal Borah, to organize the 13th-day religious rituals of Garg at the Jorhat Stadium on October 1, met here today to discuss the arrangements.





By

Staff Correspondent