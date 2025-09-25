Singapore Assam Association confirms members assisting probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

Singapore, Sept 25: Following the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, the Assam Association Singapore said that some of its members are assisting the investigating authorities in the probe.

"As some of our members are currently assisting the investigating authorities in their inquiry into the tragic demise of our beloved Zubeen Da, the Assam Association Singapore is not permitted to make a public comment on the issue until the investigation process is complete and/or permitted by the investigating authorities under the law," the Management Committee, Assam Association Singapore, said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

The committee did not name the investigating authority.

"The untimely passing of our beloved Zubeen Da has left the entire Assamese community in Singapore in deep sorrow. We stand together in grief and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, as well as to our community in Assam and beyond," it said.

The iconic singer passed away on September 19 while on a yacht trip to Singapore’s Saint John Island with members of the Assamese community.

He was scheduled to perform at a festival celebrating the culture and traditions of Northeast India, which also marked 60 years of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, from September 19 to 21.

Due to his death, all events were cancelled by the High Commission of India here.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Wednesday announced the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Assam Police.

The SIT, to be led by IPS MP Gupta, will include “the best officers of Assam Police,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on his personal micro-blogging account.

Sarma said the decision was taken during a high-level meeting with the top brass of the state police and Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

The announcement comes amid rising public outrage across the state over the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.









With inputs from PTI



