Advantage Assam 2.0: State eyes ₹1.5 lakh crore in investments & infrastructure

Guwahati, Feb 20: Assam is poised to secure investments and infrastructure projects worth ₹1.5 lakh crore from the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

Addressing the press at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Sarma expressed confidence that the February 25-26 summit would yield investments exceeding ₹1 lakh crore, alongside infrastructure projects valued at over ₹50,000 crore, largely supported by the Centre.

“I am confident that the summit will bring anything beyond ₹1 lakh crore, and there is also scope for more. On the infrastructure front, we expect projects worth over ₹50,000 crore,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the current estimates exclude major corporate announcements yet to be made by industry leaders, including Mukesh Ambani and Sajjan Jindal.

"We still don’t know what Ambani, Jindal, and others will announce—that is their prerogative," he added.

Further, he revealed that the state government has already received 1,500 specific requests for Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across sectors such as sustainable aviation fuel, power projects, hospitals, universities, and medical colleges.

Sarma also indicated that while private investment proposals, including road and bridge projects, are welcome, they will undergo strict scrutiny by the state cabinet.

"Huge announcements can be made, but our priority is to ensure that all investments are real. That’s why we are taking a close look at every proposal," he emphasised.

He further stated that, unlike other investment summits where MoUs are signed first and later approved by the cabinet, Assam will take the reverse approach—with the cabinet reviewing each proposal beforehand.

"The cabinet will conduct a thorough scrutiny on February 23, and no MoU will be signed without its approval. We want to ensure that we can actually facilitate these investments," he said.

With significant domestic and international interest, Advantage Assam 2.0 is expected to be a game-changer for the state's industrial and infrastructural growth.