Advantage Assam to pave new way for future investments in state: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb. 8: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday stated that a summit alone cannot bring about a shift in the environment, and that, a shift in environment comes about with change.

The Chief Minister was addressing the press on the sidelines of an event on Friday when he stated that the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit is a means through which a new and changed Assam will be showcased to investors.

“Through the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, we wish to showcase that Assam is a peaceful state that is free of agitations and movements and one that is conducive for investors to invest in,” the Chief Minister said on Friday.

Sarma further added that the summit alone cannot bring in investments but can pave a way for future investments in the state.

“When the investors come to Assam and see presentations of the Government of Assam; when they will see the experience of other industries being set up in Assam, the law-and-order situation in the state, it will pave a way for future investments to come by,” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, in January, the Chief Minister had said that 2026 and 2027 will be decisive years for the state, highlighting that the Advantage Assam summit will realise its potential by then.

With regard to agitations, demonstrations, and protests in the State, the Chief Minister said, “Assam is a hospitable state. We know how to welcome our guests, be they the prime Minister of India or foreign delegations. I only urge the protestors to not carry out agitations or demonstrations in the state as an agitation-free Assam can take the state on the path of economic development.”

Earlier, Sarma had also mentioned that the state is moving towards the ‘Semiconductor Age’, and has highlighted that the Assam of the 70s, 80s, and 90s does not exist anymore.

He had also highlighted earlier that the youth of the state must focus on skill development and educate themselves on emerging technologies related to Industry 4.0.