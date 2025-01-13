Assam in talks for aircraft dismantling plant, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan. 13: Assam may soon host an aircraft dismantling plant. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed during a felicitation programme for meritorious students in Pandu on Monday, highlighting ongoing discussions with a company interested in setting up the facility.

"Recently, I’ve been engaged with a group proposing to establish a Boeing facility. They’ve assured us that if we provide the necessary land, they will create a factory where decommissioned Boeing aircraft from around the world will be brought to Assam, dismantled, and processed," Sarma announced.

The Chief Minister noted that while the project is still in its proposal stage, the offer alone underscores Assam’s growing potential as a destination for major industrial projects.

"Whether or not this materialises, I wanted to share this with you to highlight that Assam is stepping into a new era," he said.

Sarma used the occasion to urge students to equip themselves with the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

"Assam is moving towards the semiconductor age, and the youth of Assam must also prepare itself to be a part of that age. Assam has come out of the turbulent years of agitation, violence, and bloodshed. Today Assam is a place that is rapidly growing to offer new opportunities. The youth must rise to the occasion and prepare themselves for the new age," he said.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of emerging technologies tied to Industry 4.0, such as machine learning, augmented reality, and quantum physics. "The next revolution will be driven by these fields. In the next 10 years, employment will be centred around them," he added.