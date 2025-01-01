CM Sarma sets realistic expectations for February’s 2025 Advantage Assam Summit

Guwahati, Jan 1: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, stated that the much-anticipated “Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025” will only start realising its full potential in 2026 and 2027.

“This year’s summit is something that I am not harbouring high hopes for. It is a summit in the year prior to state elections. Investors are a little apprehensive, wondering whether the government will secure another term,” Sarma said, while addressing the press at the Koinadhara State Guest House in Guwahati on New Year's Day.

The Chief Minister noted that had it been a regular year, investors would have been more inclined to explore opportunities in the state.

“This is an investment and infrastructure summit. We will receive a lot of attention, but I believe, had it not been an election year we could have performed better than this year. The years 2026 and 2027 will be decisive for the state,” Sarma added.

He expressed optimism for future summits, saying, “We will perform well this time, but I am not overly optimistic about this year’s summit. Next year, we can take it to the next level.”

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit will be held in Guwahati on February 24 and 25.

"This is one of the transformative steps aimed at further propelling Assam's robust growth trajectory in recent years. With investments exceeding Rs 39,000 crore already flowing into the state, the summit is poised to position Assam as one of the most profitable and lucrative investment destinations," a government statement read.

In December 2024, Minister Bimal Borah reviewed the preparations for the event, discussing operational logistics, hospitality requirements, and partnership engagements.

The “Advantage Assam 2.0 - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025”—the Global Investors’ Summit—will be held at the Veterinary Field, Kahanapara. This event marks the largest investment promotion and facilitation initiative by the government, “showcasing the state’s geostrategic advantages and its potential as a major investment hub”, as noted in the government’s website.