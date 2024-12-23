‘Focus on skills, not agitations’, CM Sarma tells students in Dibrugarh

Guwahati, Dec. 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the state government's commitment to education, urging students to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and technological advancements while steering clear of agitations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing the crowd in Dibrugarh on Monday (Source: Himanta Biswa Sarma/ X)

“Students of Assam must focus on honing their skills and knowledge. They must not be involved in movements and agitations. The only movement they should champion is one of change and development,” he said, citing education as the key to unlocking Assam’s potential.

Drawing inspiration from the Dravidian movement of the 1980s, which highlighted the transformative power of education, he stressed on the role of AI in today’s times.

“The poets of tomorrow must be sharper than technology, eliciting more emotion than any AI-generated work,” he said.

The Chief Minister shared that while Assam ranks 17th in the country in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it likely leads in providing government assistance to students.

The Chief Minister distributing bicycle to a beneficiary at the rally organised on the concluding day of 12 Days of Development in Dibrugarh on Monday (Source: Himanta Biswa Sarma/ X)

Other initiatives include free enrolment in higher education, monetary rewards under the Anundoram Barooah Awards, and scooters for meritorious students via the Bani Kanta Kakati scheme, he said.

Sarma also highlighted efforts to root out corruption in government job recruitment, ensuring opportunities based purely on merit.

“Merit, not money, is now the deciding factor for securing government jobs,” Sarma declared, noting a shift from past practices of bribery.

The Chief Minister’s three-day visit to Dibrugarh also included distributing assistance under various welfare schemes, reinforcing his government’s developmental agenda.